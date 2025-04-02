Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. HomeStreet makes up approximately 2.6% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 3.84% of HomeStreet worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 113.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.45. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 40.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

