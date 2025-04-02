Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. 26,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

