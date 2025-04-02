EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance

Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International stock remained flat at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Institutional Trading of EpicQuest Education Group International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EpicQuest Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of EpicQuest Education Group International as of its most recent SEC filing.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

