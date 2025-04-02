Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,462 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Equifax worth $50,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $330,400,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,239,000 after buying an additional 791,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,896,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 34.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 863,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,480,000 after acquiring an additional 220,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,213,000 after acquiring an additional 187,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $243.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.02 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.56.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

