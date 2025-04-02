Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 99,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 301,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,568,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

