Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Euro Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CLWT stock remained flat at $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. 787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,426. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Euro Tech announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

