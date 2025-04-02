European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.52. Approximately 136,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$153.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.99.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.