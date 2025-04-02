Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Short Interest Update

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,197,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 405,318 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 151.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EB. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Eventbrite Price Performance

EB stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 825,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $202.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

