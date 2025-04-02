Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of EXOD stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. 6,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45. Exodus Movement has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $117.40.

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

