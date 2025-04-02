Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
View Our Latest Report on EXOD
Exodus Movement Stock Up 2.4 %
Exodus Movement Company Profile
Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exodus Movement
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is a support level?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Exodus Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exodus Movement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.