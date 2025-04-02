EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 43,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 31,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

EZFill Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of EZFill

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZFill stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) by 172.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.34% of EZFill worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

