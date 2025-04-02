EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Down 22.8% in March

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
EZGO Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:EZGO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 15,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,959. EZGO Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.
