EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Down 22.8% in March

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:EZGO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 15,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,959. EZGO Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

