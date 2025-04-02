F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ZTWO) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 2nd

F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1909 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA ZTWO opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $51.00.
About F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.