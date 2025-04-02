F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ZTWO) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 2nd

F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1909 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ZTWO opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

About F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The F/M 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (ZTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of equally weighted US investment grade corporate bonds with remaining term maturities of approximately two years. ZTWO was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by F/m Investments.

