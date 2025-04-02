Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.72% of Fair Isaac worth $1,318,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $1,866.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,826.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,991.73.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.