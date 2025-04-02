FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

FBS Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:FBGL – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 344,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,291,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

FBS Global Trading Down 6.8 %

About FBS Global

The predecessor of our principal operating company was incorporated on March 9, 1996 in Singapore under the name Finebuild Systems Pte Ltd. Pursuant to a restructuring that took effect on August 2, 2022, FBS Global Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Success Elite Developments Limited, a company incorporated in BVI, became the ultimate holding company of our current principal operating subsidiary referred to herein as FBS SG.

