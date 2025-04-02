Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $423.40 and last traded at $424.22. 125,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 304,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $429.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.86.

Get Ferrari alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $455.66 and its 200 day moving average is $451.63.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.