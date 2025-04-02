Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,529,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 540,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $971,000.

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $55.46 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

