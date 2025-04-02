Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

