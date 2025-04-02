First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 206,449 shares during the period. SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

