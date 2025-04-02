First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE FPF opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Featured Articles
