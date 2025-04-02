First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 133.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 711,314 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 843,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 129,836 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 243,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 47,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.