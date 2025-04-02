First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $5.46 Million Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage makes up 1.5% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,195.54. The trade was a 7.99 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $513,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

AGM stock opened at $186.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.35. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $169.17 and a 12-month high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

