First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for about 7.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Liberty Global worth $28,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 369,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 72,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,659,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,938,000 after buying an additional 1,051,458 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 420,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $7.25. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.