First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILS. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.31.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

