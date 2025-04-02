FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Director Buys $34,076.00 in Stock

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Lingenbrink bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,076.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $34,076. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FitLife Brands Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of FTLF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.95. FitLife Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.
FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). FitLife Brands had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FitLife Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of FitLife Brands in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FTLF
About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FitLife Brands
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.