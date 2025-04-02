FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Director Buys $34,076.00 in Stock

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Lingenbrink bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,076.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $34,076. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FitLife Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTLF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.95. FitLife Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). FitLife Brands had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FitLife Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FitLife Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FitLife Brands during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FitLife Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FitLife Brands during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of FitLife Brands in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

