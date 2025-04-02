FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.95. Approximately 347,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 710,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 54,700.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 977.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

