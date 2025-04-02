FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1158 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 207.5% increase from FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s previous dividend of $0.04.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDY opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $762.48 million for the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

