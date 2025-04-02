Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Holdings Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 577.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,103 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.48% of Fluence Energy worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.44 million, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ahmed Pasha bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,703 shares in the company, valued at $160,075.44. This trade represents a 168.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $54,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,808.01. This trade represents a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

