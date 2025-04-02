Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Bought by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 191.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,594 shares during the period. Flutter Entertainment makes up approximately 7.1% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of Flutter Entertainment worth $49,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLUT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $222.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.17. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

