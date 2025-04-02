Foran Mining (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 50,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 61,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

