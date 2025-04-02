Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 222019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Fortescue Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

