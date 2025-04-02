Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Zacks reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. Franklin Covey updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 147,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,876. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $367.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

