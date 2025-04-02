Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 118.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,506 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $173,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWD opened at $187.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

