Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 19,940 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $216,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,113,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $283.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.29. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $266.75 and a 52 week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

