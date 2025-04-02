Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 724,194 Shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,510,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,194 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 116.97% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $322,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

