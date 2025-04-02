Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fresnillo Price Performance

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 4,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,257. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNLPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

