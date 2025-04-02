Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd.

Frontera Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

FECCF stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

