Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd.
Frontera Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
FECCF stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.
About Frontera Energy
