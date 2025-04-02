FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,100 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 405,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,200. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 337,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.5 %

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

About FS Credit Opportunities



FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

