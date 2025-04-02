Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 4th quarter worth about $4,666,000. Encompass More Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 181,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 44,255 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the third quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $32.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – June (JUNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price returns of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust using a buffer and upside cap strategy, over a specific holdings period. JUNM was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.