FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.46. 10,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 16,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.4869 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 16th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

