FY2025 Earnings Estimate for NPKI Issued By B. Riley

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of NPK International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NPK International’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NPK International’s FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NPK International in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NPK International Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NPK International stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. NPK International has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.86.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Minge purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,944.06. This represents a 4.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About NPK International

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

