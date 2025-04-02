FY2025 EPS Estimates for CVE:ITR Increased by HC Wainwright

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$206.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integra Resources Company Profile

In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,893. 17.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

