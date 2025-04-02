FY2025 EPS Estimates for CVE:ITR Increased by HC Wainwright

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.
Integra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ITR stock opened at C$1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$206.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Resources
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.