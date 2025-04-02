FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cytokinetics Raised by Analyst

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.98) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.28). The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.24) per share.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,564,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,752,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,556,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,621.72. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $144,565.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,059.18. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,525 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.