FY2026 Earnings Forecast for CVE:SLI Issued By Roth Capital

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standard Lithium in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Standard Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Standard Lithium Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CVE SLI opened at C$1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$351.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standard Lithium has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$3.67.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

