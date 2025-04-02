GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $26.44 Million

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a total market cap of $26.44 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84,799.95 or 0.99931235 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,288.44 or 0.99328455 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Profile

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was first traded on May 12th, 2024. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s total supply is 411,297,484,026 tokens. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official Twitter account is @gmeethereum. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official website is gamestop-coin.vip.

Buying and Selling GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)

According to CryptoCompare, “GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a current supply of 411,297,484,026. The last known price of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) is 0.00006385 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $873,761.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamestop-coin.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

