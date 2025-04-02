GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $26.44 Million

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a total market cap of $26.44 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84,799.95 or 0.99931235 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,288.44 or 0.99328455 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Profile
GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was first traded on May 12th, 2024. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s total supply is 411,297,484,026 tokens. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official Twitter account is @gmeethereum. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official website is gamestop-coin.vip.
Buying and Selling GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
