Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $244,799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $165,476,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $97,518,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:IT opened at $413.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $409.00 and a 1-year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.