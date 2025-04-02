General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 216.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 11,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1,025.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $203.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.04. The company has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12-month low of $133.99 and a 12-month high of $214.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

