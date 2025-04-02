Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Up 32.5% in March

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

