Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Up 32.5% in March

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMAB
Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of GMAB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $30.50.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
