Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 361.98 ($4.68). Approximately 363,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,903,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.65).

Genuit Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 371.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 410.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The firm has a market cap of £897.82 million, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Genuit Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuit Group plc will post 27.6836158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

About Genuit Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is presently 125.90%.

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

