Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,765,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 55,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 353,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 120,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $688,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,465.60. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

