Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of AppLovin worth $1,462,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.47.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $282.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

